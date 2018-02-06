The BBC's State of Sport 'Life after Sport' special
As part of BBC's State of Sport "Life after Sport" special, we found that more than half of former professional sportspeople have had concerns about their mental or emotional wellbeing since retiring.
Here is a recap of the special investigation:
- A survey by the Professional Players Association revealed that one in two ex-players did not feel in control of their lives within two years of finishing their careers. Read five case studies of athletes who say they experienced "devastation" and "regret".
- Jockey George Chaloner told his emotional story about how he went from winning at Royal Ascot at 22 to retiring at 25 following serious falls and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- You can also watch his story here as he talks about having flashbacks in his hospital bed and the search for a new career.
- Former swimmer Fran Halsall told BBC radio 5 live how she went from the pool to running a coffee shop in Manchester.
- And former Super League player Paul Highton talked to the Victoria Derbyshire show about his post-career drug addiction and struggle to find direction