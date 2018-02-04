Gossip column: Wilshere, Kovacic, Rashford, De Bruyne, Malcom

Liverpool could move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 26, if he rejects a new contract with the Gunners. (Sun)

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid's 23-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Manchester Evening News)

Striker Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United if manager Jose Mourinho signs Patrick Kluivert's son Justin, 18, from Ajax in the summer. (Express)

Mourinho has no plans to make any major attacking signings in the summer, saying he is "really happy" with the strength in depth at Old Trafford. (Independent)

West Ham forward Javier Hernandez, 29, says he will give 100% dedication, despite wanting a move away from the London Stadium in January. (London Evening Standard)

Ghana defender Daniel Opare, 27, who failed to secure a move to Leicester on transfer deadline day, has been told by his German club FC Augsburg that the offer of a contract extension has been withdrawn and he can seek a new club "in the short term". (DW.com)

Striker Olivier Giroud, 31, who could make his Chelsea debut at Watford on Monday, says he was encouraged to leave Arsenal by France boss Didier Deschamps. (Sun)

Tottenham and Arsenal January target Malcom, 20, wants to leave Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.(London Evening Standard)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane tweeted a graphic to celebrate his 100th Premier League goal and unveiled a new #KeepitKane hashtag after his last-gasp penalty earned a point at Liverpool.

Former England striker Alan Shearer, the only man to reach 100 Premier League goals in fewer matches than Kane, sent his congratulations in a video tweet, joking: "What took you so long?"

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, says Paul Scholes and Eden Hazard are the two best footballers he has played alongside. (Mirror)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says he "has no doubt" that England are watching 21-year-old midfielder Lewis Cook. (Telegraph)

Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu, 23, says he would rather be playing in the Premier League than playing with Lionel Messi. Spain international Deulofeu joined the Hornets on loan from Barcelona in January. (Star)

A fundraising campaign has been started to raise the remaining £38,000 needed to complete a bronze statue honouring West Brom's "Three Degrees" - Laurie Cunningham, Brendon Batson and the late Cyrille Regis. (Express and Star)

Back pages

Best of Sunday's gossip

Arsenal are expected to join the race to sign unsettled Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Daily Star Sunday)

Leicester manager Claude Puel says he is "not thinking" about Mahrez, who has not been seen by the club since his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day. (Mail on Sunday)

The Professional Footballers' Association has offered to help to resolve the situation between Algeria international Mahrez and Leicester. (Sun on Sunday)