Gossip column: Mahrez, Conte, Sarri, Ronaldo, Kluivert, Icardi, Dzeko

Arsenal are expected to join the race to sign unsettled Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Daily Star Sunday)

Leicester manager Claude Puel says he is "not thinking" about Mahrez, who has not been seen by the club since his proposed move to Manchester City collapsed on transfer deadline day. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering paying Maurizio Sarri's 8m euro (£7m) release clause to appoint the Napoli coach as his club's next manager. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could be sacked if his side lose at Watford on Monday. (Sunday Express)

Conte has told Chelsea they need two or three truly world-class signings to regain the Premier League title next season, and cites the arrival of too many players as one reason behind their failure to mount a defence of their title this term. (Sunday Telegraph)

Manchester United are in advanced talks to bring 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert - son of former Barcelona forward Patrick - to Old Trafford in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid are prepared to raise Cristiano Ronaldo's salary to 30m euros a year from this summer, putting the 32-year-old forward alongside Neymar in terms of annual earnings. (ABC, via Marca)

Napoli have joined the pursuit of Mauro Icardi, the 24-year-old Inter Milan and Argentina striker who has been linked with Manchester United and is wanted by Real Madrid. (AS)

Edin Dzeko says he snubbed Chelsea in order to stay at Roma because of his "unreal" life in Italy, though the 31-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina forward admits the Blues' interest was a "compliment". (Klix, via Mail on Sunday)

Everton have given former caretaker boss David Unsworth, their Under-23 coach, permission to speak to Oxford United about their managerial vacancy. (Sky Sports)

Toffees boss Sam Allardyce says he's relegated new signing Cenk Tosun to the bench because the 26-year-old Turkey forward is struggling to adapt to the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has again criticised the atmosphere at Old Trafford, and claims the noise made at Portsmouth's Fratton Park is better. (London Evening Standard)

Mourinho has set his sights on signing Bayern Munich's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30, in the summer amid concerns about his lack of options in the centre. (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew wants Baggies officials to persuade Jonny Evans to agree a new deal to keep the 30-year-old defender from the clutches of other Premier League sides. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes the clubare still lacking defensive cover, despite the £75m January capture of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Omnisport, via Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako, 29, ruled out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle and damaged ligaments, sends a message of optimism on social media.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil declared Rihanna his "lucky charm" after the singer watched the victory over Everton. Rihanna also celebrated Germany's 2014 World Cup win with Ozil and his team-mates in Brazil. (London Evening Standard)

The National League South match between Bognor Regis Town and Truro at Nyewood Lane was suspended for 55 minutes when home goalkeeper Dan Lincoln was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries. The highly-rated former Reading stopper later tweeted a picture of his injuries but was allowed home having sustained no serious damage.

Former Everton and Southampton manager Ronald Koeman will be named the new coach of the Netherlands next Friday. The 54-year-old Dutchman has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in October. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will only sell Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, to Real Madrid if Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, travels in the opposite direction. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

De Gea is one of four goalkeepers under consideration at Real Madrid. Chelsea's 25-year-old Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Atletico Madrid and Slovenia stopper Jan Oblak, 25, and AC Milan's 18-year-old Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma are seen as potential alternatives to David de Gea. (Goal.com)