BBC Sport - Phelan Hill and Saskia Clark: Olympic gold medallists on difficulties after retirement

'You're just thrown out into the world'

  • From the section Sport

Olympic rowing gold medallist Phelan Hill tells BBC Look East athletes are "just thrown out into the world" after retirement.

More than half of former professional sportspeople have had concerns about their mental or emotional wellbeing since retiring, according to a new survey.

Saskia Clark, who also won gold at Rio in 2016, talks about her challenges after giving up sport.

READ MORE: Retired athletes tell the BBC they "lose their identity" when they finish playing sport

Top videos

Video

'You're just thrown out into the world'

  • From the section Sport
Video

Is cross-country skiing the toughest sport in the Olympics?

Video

Defender scores absolute screamer - into his own net

Video

Eagles, Timberlake & Osi - Super Bowl best moments

Video

Justin Timberlake's Prince tribute at Super Bowl

Video

Watch: The touchdown 'that will be shown a billion times'

Video

Watch the moment the Eagles won the Super Bowl

Video

Slips, jigsaws, embarrassing parents & a last-gasp winner

Video

Ascot glory at 22, retired at 25 - jockey Chaloner on second career

Video

Jeffery scores spectacular touchdown for Eagles

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Use VAR in Premier League - Lawrenson

Video

Highlights: Italy 15-46 England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired