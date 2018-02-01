Gossip column: Mahrez, Slimani, Pogba, Malcom, Oblak, Dembele

West Ham missed out on Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29, because Leicester refused to deal with Karren Brady after the Hammers vice-chair made comments in a newspaper about the Foxes' sacking of former manager Claudio Ranieri. (Guardian)

Manchester United will prioritise signing a midfielder this summer to help get the best out of France international Paul Pogba, 24. (Mail)

Arsenal will revisit a deal for Brazilian forward Malcom, 20, from Bordeaux in the summer, and could target Atletico Madrid and Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak, 25, as a replacement for 35-year-old Czech Petr Cech. (Evening Standard)

Everton wanted 20-year-old winger Ademola Lookman to go to Derby on loan, but the England Under-21 international forced through a deadline-day move to RB Leipzig. (Liverpool Echo)

Sunderland's English midfielder Jack Rodwell, 26, turned down the chance to join another club in January, despite having asked to leave and the Black Cats offering to cancel his £70,000-a-week contract. (Chronicle)

Celtic rejected a late enquiry from Crystal Palace on deadline day about the availability of French striker Moussa Dembele, 21. (Scottish Sun)

Serie A leaders Napoli were already beginning to cool their interest in Everton and Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen, 24, before a dispute over image rights ended a possible loan deal on deadline day. (Liverpool Echo)

Schalke and Germany midfielder Max Meyer will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks, with Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly keen on the 22-year-old. (Star)

Tottenham are planning a summer move for Fulham's English left-back Ryan Sessegnon, 17, and want to find a long-term replacement for 30-year-old Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, with Norwich and England Under-21 player James Maddison, 21, an option. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are now favourites to sign Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 20, from Racing Club, after interest from Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)

Real Madrid are interested in 25-year-old Brazil and Roma keeper Alisson, who is also a reported target for Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Roma sporting director Monchi insists there were no bids for Alisson during the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker is negotiating a release clause with Anderlecht after the club rejected a deadline-day offer from West Ham. (Het Laatste Nieuws - in Dutch)

Crystal Palace also made an offer for Dendoncker, 22, but it was too late to work out a deal, according to Anderlecht general manager Herman van Holsbeeck. (Sporza - in Dutch)

Leicester and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, is facing a £200,000 fine as he continues to be absent from training after his proposed move to Manchester City fell through. (Mirror)

Mahrez's team-mates are furious with him for missing training, but he feels betrayed by the club. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks set to leave the club this summer. (Guardian)

Conte is set to be offered a way out of Stamford Bridge by Italy football chiefs, who will ask the 48-year-old to become national boss again. (Sun)

But the Blues are hoping Conte can concentrate solely on football now the January transfer window is closed. (Telegraph)

Manchester United want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to take over once Jose Mourinho leaves Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Lille boss Christophe Galtier will speak to Ibrahim Amadou after the 24-year-old French defender missed training. The captain had travelled to London on deadline day but failed to force through a move to Crystal Palace. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Sociedad are offering to exchange fans' shirts bearing the name of Inigo Martinez for free, after the Spain defender joined rivals Athletic Bilbao for 32 million euros (£28m). (El Pais - in Spanish)

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Stoger admits he is happy Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, left to join Arsenal on deadline day. (Bild - in German)