Gossip column: Giroud, Batshuayi, Aubameyang, Llorente, Can, Luiz

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could be forced to let French striker Olivier Giroud, 31, join Chelsea in order to sign Borussia Dortmund's Gabon international forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28. (Mirror)

Chelsea hope to sign Giroud as part of a transfer merry-go-round that will see Aubameyang join Arsenal and Chelsea's Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, move to Borussia Dortmund. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are targeting Tottenham's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, if they cannot land their number one target Giroud. (Sun)

'Serious and humble' Neville impresses on debut despite hiccup

Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 30, is another potential makeweight in bringing Giroud to Stamford Bridge. (Star)

Juventus are confident that they will be able to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 24. (Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims added time was cut short by broadcasters BT Sport during his side's FA Cup defeat by West Bromwich Albion. (Telegraph)

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho, 25, returned to former club Liverpool's training ground to say goodbye to team-mates. (Mail)

Real Madrid's France striker and Arsenal target Karim Benzema, 30, has turned down two offers to leave the Spanish giants. (Express via Don Balon)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made a bid for Nottingham Forest centre-half Joe Worrall, 21, worth up to £10m. (Sun)

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham is stunned Arsenal sold Alexis Sanchez, 29, to his former club and predicts he will be a big success. (Mirror)

Best of Monday's gossip

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a move to LA Galaxy in the MLS. The 36-year-old former Sweden international is due to return to training next week following a December injury setback. (ESPN)

Arsenal will allow forward Olivier Giroud to move to Chelsea if their Premier League rivals meet the 31-year-old France international's £35m asking price. (Mail)

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich's Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30. (Mirror)

Andre Ayew could also be on his way out of West Ham with Swansea hoping to complete an £18m deal for the 28-year-old Ghana forward's return to the Liberty Stadium. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is keen to end his loan deal with West Ham before the transfer window closes. The 30-year-old, on loan from Manchester City, is now David Moyes' second choice and wants to retain his position as England's number one for the World Cup. (Times - subscription required)