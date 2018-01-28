Gossip column: Aubameyang, Laporte, Batshuayi, Sakho, Fabinho

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are set to agree on a fee for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, before the transfer window closes on Wednesday. (SZ via Metro)

The Gabon striker's deal at the Emirates could be worth £180,000 per week. (Mirror)

Manchester City now hope to complete the £57m capture of Aymeric Laporte in the next 24 hours after the 23-year-old defender said his goodbyes to his Athletic Bilbao team-mates at the weekend. (Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, who is being linked with a loan move away from the club, does not have to leave this month. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has put new signing Alexis Sanchez's new locker next to Marcus Rashford's - to help them strike up a partnership on and off the pitch. (Sun)

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho, 28, has resumed talks with Rennes over a prospective £9m move to the French side. (Mail)

Monaco star Fabinho, 24, who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, has indicated he is keen to leave the French club for a new challenge. (Lancenet via Sky Sports)

Striker Edin Dzeko's proposed move to Chelsea is off after talks between the club and the 31-year-old's current club Roma broke down. (Star)

Watford manager Javi Gracia will attempt to make Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, his first signing. (Sun)

West Brom are ready to put in a bid of £18m to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney, 29, who missed his side's FA Cup defeat on Saturday. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle could return with a third and final offer for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen, 27, in the next 24 hours. (Chronicle)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for 28-year-old Burnley striker Ashley Barnes, who has 18 months left on his contract at Turf Moor. (Sky Sports)

German side FC Kaiserslautern are the latest side to be showing an interest in Bristol City's Swedish striker Gustav Engvall, 21. (Sport Bladet via Bristol Post)

Manchester City are ready to make a £150m move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 27, after Pep Guardiola identified the Belgium winger as his main summer transfer target. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal must either meet Borussia Dortmund's £60m asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, or look elsewhere. (Sunday Mirror)

Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the rumours of Neymar, 25, moving to Real Madrid make him laugh and insists "2,000%" that the Brazil international will be at the Ligue 1 outfit next season. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle it out against in an attempt to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 24, from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Daily Star Sunday)

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to miss out on 28-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, who has confirmed that returning to Italy is his priority. (Metro)