Gossip column: Hazard, Aubameyang, Pastore, Ozil, Evans

Manchester City are ready to make a £150m move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 27, after Pep Guardiola identified the Belgium winger as his main summer transfer target. (Mirror)

Arsenal must either meet Borussia Dortmund's £60m asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, or look elsewhere. (Mirror)

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to miss out on 28-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore, who has confirmed that returning to Italy is his priority. (Metro)

The odds of Mesut Ozil, 29, following Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United have been slashed. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal are set to win the race to sign West Brom defender Jonny Evans, 30, with Manchester City poised to sign Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao. (Star)

Roma have turned down Liverpool's bid for 25-year-old Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker. (Metro)

Newcastle are set to beat Liverpool to the signature of Brazil forward Luan, 24, from Gremio for £17.5m. (Sun)

Jorginho's agent has met Manchester United representatives ahead of a move for the 26-year-old from Napoli. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham will continue talks with Paris St-Germain over a potential £22m deal for 25-year-old Lucas Moura. (Telegraph)

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa, 31, is reportedly close to a loan move back to former club Brighton. (Leicester Mercury)

Feyenoord have set Newcastle a deadline to meet their £20m asking price for 27-year-old Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are eyeing moves for Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye, 24. (HITC)

Liverpool have reduced their asking price for Daniel Sturridge, paving the way for the 28-year-old to move to Inter Milan. (Mirror)

West Ham are trying to bring 32-year-old former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle back from China. (Inside Futbol)

Real Madrid want Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and have made an approach for the Tottenham boss. (Mail)

Spurs are close to completing a £21.9m deal to sign Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old Brazil winger Lucas Moura. (RMC Sport - in French)

Manchester City have agreed a club-record £57m deal to sign Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old French centre-back Aymeric Laporte. (Guardian)

Real Madrid are planning to buy Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard, Tottenham's 24-year-old England striker Harry Kane and Manchester United's 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. (Mail)

Arsenal have made a part-exchange bid of £10m plus 32-year-old France right-back Mathieu Debuchy for West Brom's 30-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans. (Star)