Gossip column: Moura, Laporte, Jorgensen, Mitrovic, Dzeko, Koeman

Tottenham are close to completing a £21.9m deal to sign Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old Brazil winger Lucas Moura. (RMC Sport - in French)

Manchester City have agreed a club-record £57m deal to sign Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old French centre-back Aymeric Laporte. (Guardian)

Arsenal have made a part-exchange bid of £10m plus 32-year-old France right-back Mathieu Debuchy for West Brom's 30-year-old Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans. (Star)

The Gunners will have to bid over £25m if they want to sign Evans from the Baggies. (Sun)

Newcastle have had a new £15m bid rejected for Feyenoord's 27-year-old Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (Sky Sports)

The Dutch club have told the Magpies they will have to pay at least 25m euros (£21.9m) to sign the Dane. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be sold to a Premier League club. Brighton are understood to have already made a bid for the 23-year-old Serbia striker. (Telegraph)

Former Everton and Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is in talks with the Dutch FA about becoming Netherlands manager. (VI - in Dutch)

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's 28-year-old Italy full-back Matteo Darmian. (Sun)

Chelsea will look elsewhere if a deal for Roma's 31-year-old Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko is not reached by the end of the weekend. (Telegraph)

Fulham's 27-year-old captain Tom Cairney wants to move to West Ham but his club are refusing to sell. The Hammers are reportedly ready to pay £15m for the Scotland midfielder. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have joined Hull City in the battle to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. The Tigers have already had three bids rejected for the 21-year-old Scot. (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland have expressed an interest in signing Middlesbrough's 39-year-old Greek goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos. Leeds' stopper Andy Lonergan, 34, is also an option for the Black Cats. (Northern Echo)

Tim Cahill may have been offered a contract by Millwall but Nottingham Forest are also said to be interested in signing the 38-year-old Australia midfielder. (Sky Sports)

Relations between Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and key transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia have become so strained that the pair have been communicating through a third party - former Blues keeper Carlo Cudicini. (Times - subscription required)

The FA is concerned that match-fixers are targeting women's football after observing a significant increase in bets placed on Women's Super League matches. (Times - subscription required)

Real Madrid are set to turn their attentions to Chelsea's Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, as Paris St-Germain say a deal for forward Neymar is "impossible." (Telegraph)

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is keeping an eye on Sporting's 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, 22. (Record - in Portuguese)

Former England striker Darren Bent, 33, is set to join Burton Albion on loan from Derby County. (Derby Telegraph)

Newcastle will resist West Ham's attempt to sign English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 25, as the Magpies target three more signings. (Newcastle Chronicle)