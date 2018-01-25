Gossip column: Neymar, Aubameyang, Giroud, Laporte, Moura, Sakho

Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar would be allowed to join Real Madrid, but only if he delivers Champions League success to the French side, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says. The 25-year-old dreams of one day playing for the Spanish giants. (Goal)

Negotiations have stalled between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund over a potential deal for the German club's 28-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.(Kicker - in German)

Dortmund are also set to walk away from talks over signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. The 31-year-old Frenchman reportedly wants more regular football. (Mail)

Chelsea are considering a swoop for Giroud, hoping to convince him to swap north London for west of the capital (Mirror)

Manchester City hope to complete the signing of Athletic Bilbao's French defender Aymeric Laporte this weekend. The 23-year-old has had a change of heart after turning City down 18 months ago. (Mirror)

PSG's 25-year-old winger Lucas Moura met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in London on Thursday to discuss a move to Spurs. (RMC - in French)

Diafra Sakho has told West Ham he wants to leave with French side Rennes his likely destination. The 28-year-old Senegalese striker has hardly featured for the Hammers this season. (Sun)

West Ham have set their sights on Fulham captain Tom Cairney. The Hammers are reportedly set to offer £15m for the 27-year-old midfielder. (Sky Sports)

The Hammers have also made a bid for Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, with an offer of £12m on the table for the 21-year-old. (Guardian)

Crystal Palace have had a second bid rejected for Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou. The Eagles were linked with a move for the 24-year-old Cameroon-born Frenchman earlier this month. (Sky Sports)

Russian former Fulham and Reading striker Pavel Pogrebnyak, 34, was released by Dynamo Moscow because he attended a Juventus match in Italy, despite telling the club he was too ill to play in their game. (Sport Express - in Russian)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to face a graduate from his own V9 Academy when the Foxes play Peterborough in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile Leicester boss Claude Puel says winger Riyad Mahrez will not be going anywhere during the transfer window. The 26-year-old Algerian was pictured at the Emirates on Wednesday night but Puel insists he was just scouting for the Foxes. (Mirror)

Sandro Ramirez has told Everton he wants to leave the club. The 22-year-old Spanish forward is keen for a return to his homeland with Sevilla reportedly keen. (Mail)

Best of Thursday's gossip

Germany winger Julian Brandt, 21, will ignore interest from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona in favour of remaining at Bayer Leverkusen. (Sport Bild - in German)

Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen is believed to be keen to join Newcastle United after the Magpies submitted a £14m bid for the Denmark striker, 27, last week. (Chronicle)

Sunderland's Jack Rodwell was set to have a trial with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, but it was cancelled before the 26-year-old former England midfielder even arrived. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea have had a £44m bid, plus add-ons, accepted by Roma for their Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri. (Guardian)