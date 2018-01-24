BBC Sport - The NHS begins a running club pilot for mental health in Manchester

Running club pilot for mental health

The NHS has begun a pilot running programme to help those with mental health issues in Manchester.

Volunteers have embarked on a 12-week course, taking them from running short distances to five kilometres.

