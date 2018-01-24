Gossip column: Aguero, Griezmann, Markovic, Dzeko, Carrillo, Mario

Manchester City could make a deal with Atletico Madrid to swap Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 29, for France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, next summer. (Sun)

Lokomotiv Moscow have approached Liverpool over the signing of 23-year-old winger Lazar Markovic. The Serbian spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City. (Mirror)

Chelsea have had a £44m bid, plus add-ons, accepted by Roma for their Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri. (Guardian)

Getafe's Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, 31, has passed a medical at Crystal Palace - but talks are ongoing over whether he will join Palace now or in the summer. (Mail)

Brighton have made a £6m bid for Bristol City defender Aden Flint, 28, who impressed in the Championship side's Carabao Cup run. (Argus)

French club Monaco have agreed to sell Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, 26, to Southampton for £19.2m. (Telegraph)

Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City's Spanish midfielder Roque Mesa, 28, on loan for the remainder of the campaign. (Marca - in Spanish)

Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen is believed to be keen on joining Newcastle United after the Magpies submitted a £14m bid for the Danish striker, 27, last week. (Chronicle)

West Ham are expected to sign Portugal international Joao Mario, 25, from Inter Milan. A preliminary agreement has been reached between the 25-year-old and the Italian club. (Independent)

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish club will not sign any more defenders despite the departure of Javier Mascherano, 33, to Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune. (ESPN)

Aston Villa are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester United's 20-year-old centre-back defender Axel Tuanzebe. (Express)

Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell, 26, is on trial at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. (Chronicle)

Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick, 30, has re-emerged as a target for Cardiff City. (Wales Online)

West Brom pair James Morrison, 31, and Chris Brunt, 33, have begun organising a joint-testimonial for this summer. (Express & Star)

New Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez takes a tour of a five-bedroom mansion worth £2m - that comes with its own piano room. (Mail)

Mexican side Club America will sanction Carlos Darwin Quintero after the Colombian forward, 30, kicked a ball at a reporter during a live broadcast. (Goal)

Arsenal have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from £48.3m to £50.9m. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal are also keen to sign West Brom central defender Jonny Evans. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international is refusing to sign a new deal at The Hawthorns. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is among the candidates to be the next Australia boss. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Raheem Sterling will become the latest Manchester City player to be given a new long-term deal. The 23-year-old's England forward's new contract will be worth almost £275,000 a week. (Mirror)