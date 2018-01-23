Gossip column: Aubameyang, Evans, Seri, Gaitan, Laporte, Fred

Arsenal have increased their offer for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from £48.3m to £50.9m. (Bild)

German football expert Raphael Honigstein believes Arsenal's pursuit of Aubameyang rests on the German club being able to take Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season. (BBC Radio 5 live)

The Gunners are keen on bringing in West Brom centre-half Jonny Evans. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international is refusing to sign a new deal at the Hawthorns. (Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has turned his attention to signing Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid and Argentina attacker Nicolas Gaitan, 29, will be offered £120,000 a week to join Swansea. (Sun)

Manchester City are weighing up approaches for France centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 23, of Athletic Bilbao and Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian midfielder Fred, 24, as Pep Guardiola seeks to strengthen his squad before the end of the January transfer window. (Guardian)

England forward Raheem Sterling, 23, will become the latest Manchester City player to be handed a new long-term deal worth almost £275,000 a week. (Mirror)

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with the 27-year-old Spaniard a previous target for Zinedine Zidane. The Spanish giants are also reportedly interested in Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25. (Marca)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has demanded a move away from the London Stadium. Boss David Moyes is likely to block an exit for the 29-year-old Mexican. (Express)

The Hammers will hold further talks with Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, with Inter wanting to sell the 25-year-old Portuguese international. (Mail)

Newcastle are ready to break their transfer record to sign Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29, from Leicester. (Mirror)

Brighton are looking at Newcastle's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The 23-year-old has not started a Premier League game this season. (Sky Sports)

But Newcastle have rejected a bid for Mitrovic from Brighton. (Chronicle)

West Brom are interested in Bournemouth and DR Congo striker Benik Afobe, 24. (Sky Sports)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo, 41, has revealed he is considering buying a second-tier team in England or Spain. (Folha de S. Paulo via Mail)

Leeds United old boy Ross McCormack could be on his way back to Elland Road. The Yorkshire outfit are interested in bringing in Aston Villa's Scottish striker, 31, as well as 30-year-old defender Tommy Elphick. (Yorkshire Post)

Roma defender Emerson Palmieri has agreed to join Chelsea on a four-year contract as talks over a possible £20m deal between the clubs continue. (Evening Standard)

Juventus have admitted to doubts about signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract in the summer. The Serie A club's general manager Beppe Marotta says Can could stay at Anfield, while other teams are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says striker Danny Welbeck will not be leaving the club in January, despite interest from Crystal Palace and Besiktas. (Talksport)

West Brom are to sign Zamalek centre-back Ali Gabr on loan until the end of the season, according to the Egyptian club's president. (Express & Star, Wolverhampton)

Everton and Liverpool are set to compete with each other to sign Charlton centre-back Ezri Konsa, 20, for £5m. (Mirror)