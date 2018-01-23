Stadium for Cornwall: Cornish Pirates & Truro City groundshare needs public funding

The Stadium for Cornwall is due to be built at Langarth Farm, just off the A390

Cornish Pirates and Truro City say they need £6m of public funding by May to build the Stadium for Cornwall by 2019.

The proposed £10m ground, to be shared by Truro and Penwith College as well as the two clubs, was originally intended to be funded by private finance.

But a neighbouring retail development, relied on for partial funding, has stalled to leave a cash shortfall.

"The importance of having a stadium available in August 2019 cannot be overemphasised," said a statement.

"Any further delay not only puts the stadium project at risk, it also threatens the future of both the Cornish Pirates and Truro City.

"We are confident that, if a way can be found to secure the remaining funding by May 2018, we can still deliver the stadium in August 2019 and, in doing so, create a new sporting, educational, business and cultural hub for the region."

Truro will leave their Treyew Road ground at the end of the current season in order for it to be redeveloped.

And the National League South football club, who plan to groundshare next season, have been told they will not be allowed to continue playing unless they can demonstrate they will be moving into a permanent new home in the future.

Pirates are seventh in the Championship, and their Mennaye Field stadium foes not meet the criteria for Premiership rugby.

Stadium for Cornwall timeline