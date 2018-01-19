Gossip column: Luis Enrique, Guardiola, Malcom, Hernandez, Eder

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is being lined up to replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager in the summer, with former Blues defender Juliano Belletti as his director of football. (Star)

And Manchester City's boss Pep Guardiola is the prime target for Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Tottenham are expected to beat Arsenal to the signing of Bordeaux's 20-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Malcom. (Telegraph)

There will be no Manchester United return for West Ham's Javier Hernandez as Besiktas close in on an £7.5m (8.5m euro) deal for the Mexican striker, 29. (Goal)

Crystal Palace have bid £9.75m for 31-year-old Italy striker Eder, who plays for Inter Milan. (Corriere dello Sport, via Croydon Advertiser)

Norwich are close to completing a deal to sign Eintracht Braunschweig's 24-year-old Cuban-born German winger Onel Hernandez. (Sun)

Everton are interested in Lille defender Adama Soumaoro, 25, but have yet to make a move for the player. (Liverpool Echo)

Rangers' Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, 36, has emerged as a target for Italian side Benevento. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has said the club did "everything" to try to bring Theo Walcott back to the Saints, before the 28-year-old winger moved from Arsenal to Everton. (Southampton Echo)

Bournemouth are happy to sell striker Benik Afobe this month but want to get back the £10m they paid Wolves to sign the 24-year-old two years ago. (Sun)

Chelsea will hold more talks with Roma over deals for 23-year-old Brazilian left-back Emerson Palmieri and Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 31, next week. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has stopped looking for a new left-back after changing his mind about Luke Shaw, 22. (Mail)

Swansea have turned to 'super-agent' Jorge Mendes to help them make some January signings. (Telegraph)

It may not be a done deal yet but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has congratulated Manchester United on signing of Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29. (Talksport)

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan bid a tearful farewell to his Manchester United team-mates after what could be the 28-year-old's last training session before joining Arsenal. (Mail)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are set to battle it out for French free agent Lassana Diarra, 32. The former Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth midfielder left Al Jazira in the UAE last month. (Le Parisien - in French)

Arsenal are ready to throw in French striker Olivier Giroud, 31, as part of the deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Independent)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp doubts Manchester City ended their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez because of money. (Independent)

Derby County are prepared to let their 29-year-old Scotland striker Chris Martin join Sunderland on loan. (Evening Chronicle)

Atlanta United have signed 18-year-old Argentine defender Ezequiel Barco from Independiente in a record-breaking MLS deal. (Goal)

A move to an Italian club could give 28-year-old Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's career a boost, says former Reds captain Jamie Redknapp. (Liverpool Echo)

Alexis Sanchez could start for Arsenal against Crystal Palace after coming back into first-team training on Friday having previously trained with the youth team. (Mirror)

Sam Allardyce planned to spend the new year in Dubai before going on safari in South Africa but cut his retirement plans short because he "just had to" take the Everton job. (Times - subscription required)

Antonio Conte has called on Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 25, to overcome any "stupid" psychological problems he may have in front of goal because everyone at the club trusts him. (London Evening Standard)

Stoke's former England striker Peter Crouch, 36, has emerged as a new target for Chelsea after injury denied Andy Carroll, 29, a possible move from West Ham. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are keen to sign Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, from Roma. The pair could cost a combined £77m. (Star)

Tottenham are rivalling Manchester United in a bid to sign Paris St-Germain's Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 25. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea may face a transfer ban for breaking the rules on the signing of foreign players aged under 18. (Guardian)

Joey Barton claims it would be "hypocritical" of Liverpool to sack his former team-mate Jon Flanagan, 25, after the English full-back pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. (Talksport)