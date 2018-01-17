London 2012 testing was 'worst at any Olympics'

Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov suspected that "several" British athletes were doping, according to the man who helped him flee to the United States.

Bryan Fogel, the director of Icarus, the Oscar-nominated film which revealed the extent of Russia's state-sponsored conspiracy, told BBC Sport that his friend had mentioned competitors who he was "fairly positive" were cheating.

