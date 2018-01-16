Gossip column: Carroll, Mkhitaryan, Walcott, Aubameyang, Malcom, Rafinha

From the section

Chelsea have approached West Ham about signing 29-year-old striker Andy Carroll on a permanent deal. (Telegraph)

The Hammers are willing to listen to offers of £20m for Carroll. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal target Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, wants a pay rise to move from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Everton are on track to complete the signing of Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, 28, on Wednesday. (Liverpool Echo)

How long will Everton's dry January last? Everton have lost their past four games in all competitions Best of the weekend's Premier League stats...

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, is asking Borussia Dortmund to let him complete a move to Arsenal. (Mirror)

Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic, 21, is a loan target for Middlesbrough and Cardiff City. (ESPN)

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin insists clubs will have a "hard time" trying to sign forward Malcom, amid speculation linking the 20-year-old Brazilian with a move to the Premier League. (L'Equipe via Metro)

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing 21-year-old Norwich City midfielder James Maddison. (Evening Standard)

Fulham are in talks over a deal for 31-year-old Argentine ex-Liverpool winger Sebastian Leto, who is a free agent. (Daily Mail)

Serbia defender Neven Subotic, 29, and Spanish centre-back Marc Bartra, 27, might leave Borussia Dortmund in January. (Bild- in German)

Barcelona have rejected a 25m euros offer from Inter Milan for 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Rafinha - they want 40m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Cardiff have held talks with Bournemouth regarding signing 29-year-old striker Lewis Grabban. (Bournemouth Echo)

Swansea City have been placed as favourites to sign AC Milan's £35m 22-year-old Portuguese striker Andre Silva. (Wales Online)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, is open to the idea of a move to London to join Arsenal. (Mirror)

Mkhitaryan's agent Mino Raiola says his client holds the key to Manchester United's pursuit of 29-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez. (Times)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has serious concerns about signing the temperament of 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Star)

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in signing highly rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison, 21. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle, 27, has been linked with a £15m move to Championship side Fulham. (Newcastle Chronicle)