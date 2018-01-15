Gossip column: Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Gameiro, Gaitan, Walcott

From the section

Arsenal are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement 29-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. (Mirror)

The Gunners are pressing ahead with a £53m move for 28-year-old Aubameyang. (Mail)

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to return to Manchester United. (As.com - in Spanish)

Swansea City have held talks with Atletico Madrid over deals to bring 30-year-old France forward Kevin Gameiro and Argentina midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, 29, to south Wales during the January window. (Wales Online)

Everton are trying to complete a £20m deal for 28-year-old Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott this week. (Mirror)

How long will Everton's dry January last? Everton have lost their past four games in all competitions Best of the weekend's Premier League stats...

La Liga side Sevilla are confident of securing a loan move for 24-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.(ESPN)

A move to the Premier League would interest 25-year-old Marseille and Guinea midfielder Bouna Sarr, who is a target for Leicester. (L'Equipe)

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs is weighing up an approach to make former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes part of his backroom staff. (Mail)

West Ham fear their England striker Andy Carroll has had his head turned by the prospect of a loan move to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Alternatively, the Blues' bid to sign 29-year-old Carroll is set to fail with the Hammers only prepared to consider a permanent deal. (Evening Standard)

French football expert Julien Laurens is "convinced" Paris-St Germain's 25-year-old Brazil forward Neymar and on-loan France striker Kylian Mbappe, 19, will one day become Real Madrid players. (BBC Radio 5 live)

West Brom are offering £12m for Fulham's Scotland midfielder Tom Cairney, 26. (Sun)

Birmingham City are interested in signing Feyenoord's 27-year-old Dutch left-back Miquel Nelom. (Mail)

Amanda Staveley is increasing her bid to buy out Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, with a new offer in excess of £300m. (Express)

New Stoke manager Paul Lambert will earn a £1m bonus if the Potters avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Cardiff have held talks with Bournemouth over English striker Lewis Grabban, 30. (Bournemouth Echo)

Hearts' attempt to sign Go Ahead Eagles' 26-year-old Dutch striker Leon de Kogel is on hold after the two clubs failed to agree terms. (Record)

Bologna and Italy forward Simone Verdi, 25, is expected to agree a move to Serie A rivals and leaders Napoli. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Best of Monday's gossip

Arsenal are keen to sign Manchester United's 28-year-old Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal that would take forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, to Old Trafford. (Guardian)

Manchester United first approached Alexis Sanchez's camp about signing the Chile international last summer. (Star)

Chelsea are still keen to sign a striker in January - with the loan signing of West Ham's 29-year-old English striker Andy Carroll a possible option. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are hoping to complete a £15m deal to sign Fiorentina's 24-year-old Senegal striker Khouma Babacar. (Guardian)