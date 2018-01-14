Gossip column: Mkhitaryan, Sanchez, Richarlison, De Gea, Akanji, Suso,

Arsenal are keen on the idea of signing Manchester United's 28-year-old Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of any deal that would take Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, to the Old Trafford club from the Gunners. (Guardian)

Manchester City have pulled out of a deal to sign Sanchez over wages and fees demanded by the player's agent. (Goal)

Arsenal held talks with Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom on Sunday and are expected to pay £40m for the Brazilian 20-year-old. (Guardian)

The Gunners and Chelsea are interested in signing Watford's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison. (Sun)

Manchester United are ready to hand 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David De Gea a new contract that will keep him at the club for the rest of his career. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are hoping to complete a £15m deal to sign Fiorentina's 24-year-old Senegal striker Khouma Babacar. (Guardian)

Liverpool have dropped their interest in Monaco's France winger Thomas Lemar after the club demanded £90m for the 22-year-old. (Times - subscription required)

Borussia Dortmund are close to announcing the signing of Basel's 22-year-old Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji. (Ruhr Nachrichten - in German)

Boss Claude Puel says he is confident he does not have to worry about Algeria international Riyad Mahrez, 26, leaving Leicester this month. (Mirror)

AC Milan say they will not sell their 24-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder Suso, even for 80m euros (£71m). (AC Milan website - in Italian)

Saint-Etienne are in talks to sign Arsenal's 32-year-old French right-back Mathieu Debuchy. (TF1 - in French)

Charlton's 30-year-old English forward Ricky Holmes is expected to seal a move to Sheffield United. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke forward Saido Berahino turned up a day early for Monday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United. (Stoke Sentinel)

Best of Sunday's gossip

Liverpool are ready to join Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29. (Sunday Mirror)

As well as Sanchez, Manchester United want to sign 29-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil from the Gunners. (Independent on Sunday)

Manchester City are interested in France Under-19 midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 18, who joined Lille from Paris St-Germain in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

West Ham boss David Moyes would like to bring in Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar, 24, on loan but the Serie A club want a £15m deal for the Senegal international. (Sun on Sunday)