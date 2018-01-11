BBC Sport - Beno Obano spits some bars on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast
Is this England’s new hip hop prop?
- From the section Sport
Ugo Monye and Danny Care ring England winger Anthony Watson for a chat about new England squad man Beno Obano’s rapping skills.
What they don’t know is that prop Obano is in the room! What follows is Rugby Union Weekly podcast gold. Enjoy.
This clip is originally from the Rugby Union Weekly podcast on Monday 8 January 2018.
