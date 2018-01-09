Gossip column: Kane, Sanchez, Zidane, Pavon, Ibrahimovic, Oxford

Real Madrid and Tottenham are in advanced negotiations over the transfer of England striker Harry Kane, with the 24-year-old reportedly keen to wear the number 10 shirt for the La Liga side. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Manchester City have offered Arsenal £20m for striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, with the Chile forward understood to have agreed terms on a £250,00-a-week contract. (Guardian)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to pay Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon's £27m release clause to bring the 21-year-old Argentine to the Premier League. (TyC Sports - in Spanish)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he does not want any new signings in the winter transfer window, despite trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 16 points. (Reuters)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Old Trafford before the end of the season. The Swede, 36, is out of contract in the summer. (Yahoo Sport)

Liverpool or Arsenal would have to pay at least £90m to sign Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, 22. (Mirror)

But according to French journalist Julien Laurens, the France international may delay moving to the Premier League because of this summer's World Cup finals. (5 live's Euro Leagues podcast)

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, 25, has agreed to join Manchester United from Paris St-Germain, though a fee is yet to be agreed between the two clubs. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal will make a formal contract offer to England midfielder Jack Wilshere. The 26-year-old is expected to hold talks with the Gunners in the next week and may have to take a cut in his wages to stay at the club. (Mirror)

Why did Lukaku leave Everton? Striker claims 'voodoo message' led to exit...

Borussia Monchengladbach remain keen to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford. The 19-year-old made four appearances while on loan with Gladbach this season but was recalled to London Stadium in December. (Borussia Monchengladbach)

And West Ham could sell the English defender if the Bundesliga side are prepared to increase their offer to £15m. (Telegraph)

Spanish club Sevilla are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, on loan. (ESPN)

But Blues manager Antonio Conte has said he is "very happy" with the Belgian, who has only made two Premier League starts this season. (Sky Sports)

Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir are in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Turkey international midfielder Arda Turan, 30. (IBFK - in Turkish)

Stoke City have enquired about signing Galatasaray's 27-year-old Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, despite not having a permanent manager. (Sky Sports)

Newly appointed Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka faces an uphill task to keep England Under-21 defender Joe Worrall at the club. Brighton have joined Premier League rivals Burnley in the race for the 20-year-old. (Mirror)

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay says defender Liam Moore will only be sold on the club's terms after speculation the 24-year-old Englishman could join Premier League sides West Ham or West Brom. (Get Reading)

Everton say their proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore could cost in the region of £450m as the costs of building on the city's waterfront are escalating. (Liverpool Echo)

And the club's manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed full-back Seamus Coleman has returned to training, 10 months after he broke his leg playing for Republic of Ireland. (Sky Sports)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is ready to forgo a possible £25m signing-on fee to ensure he joins Manchester City this month. (Sun)

Arsenal have made Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, 22, their number one target to replace Sanchez, having missed out on the Frenchman in the summer.(Mirror)

Liverpool have dismissed claims from Barcelona that Philippe Coutinho's £142m move only happened because they cut their original asking price for the Brazilian. (Times)

Gossip was compiled by Louise Gwilliam