Gossip column: Griezmann, Lemar, Keita, Hazard, Courtois, Kane

France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, will demand £400,000 a week to snub Barcelona and join Manchester United from Atletico Madrid. (Mirror)

Liverpool want Monaco's France forward Thomas Lemar, 22, to replace Philippe Coutinho - and are ready to try to make it happen this month. (Mirror)

Or Liverpool's decision to allow Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona will not bring forward any possible move for Monaco's France forward Thomas Lemar. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will attempt to bring Guinea and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita's move to Anfield forward from the summer and are willing to pay more to get the 22-year-old in January. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid's top transfer targets in the summer will be Chelsea and Belgium winger Eden Hazard, 27, and his club and international team-mate goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, but they will wait for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, with the 24-year-old a long-term target for the Spanish club. (Sky Sports)

Real Madrid were willing to offer £177m for Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, before he agreed to join Barcelona in a £142m deal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Coutinho will have a medical on Monday and will be unveiled as a Barcelona player, but his debut could be delayed by an injury. (AS)

The Brazilian is paying £11.5m of his own money towards the transfer. (Times - subscription required)

Bournemouth are set to sign Colchester United's top scorer Sammie Szmodics, 22, with the English midfielder costing the Cherries around £1m. (Daily Star)

Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred, 24, says he is waiting for a phone call from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (GloboEsporte, via Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy, 21. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester City are close to their first signing of the January transfer window with a deal for young Mali forward Fousseni Diabate. The Foxes have agreed a £1.7m fee for the 22-year-old, who plays for French Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio. (Leicester Mercury)

Who could be on the move in January? Plus take our quizzes...

Sprint legend Usain Bolt, 31, has revealed he is having trials with Borussia Dortmund in March, but that he has his heart set on playing for Manchester United. (Daily Express)

Best of Sunday's gossip

Liverpool are set to sign Riyad Mahrez, with the 26-year-old Leicester City and Algeria forward expected to have a medical on Sunday. (Bein Sports)

Manchester City are set to put in a £25m bid for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, 29, but that move could put an end to their interest in Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, 25. (Sunday Mirror)

City are keen on a move for Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire, 24, and could offer £50m to the Foxes for the former Hull City centre-back. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are set to step up their attempt to bring Gareth Bale, 28, from Real Madrid to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window. (Sunday Express)

Gossip was compiled by Matt Davis.