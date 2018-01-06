Gossip column: Mahrez, Sanchez, Evans, Walcott, Dybala, Ings

From the section

Liverpool are set to sign Riyad Mahrez with the 26-year-old Leicester midfielder expected to have a medical on Sunday. (Bein Sports)

The Reds are prepared to move quickly to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho's departure with Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Thomas Lemar top of their wanted list. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are close to agreeing a £25m deal for West Brom and Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans, 30. (Sun on Sunday)

Manager Mauricio Pellegrino says Southampton hope to re-sign Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott, 28. (ESPN)

Derby manager Gary Rowett, 43, and Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, 65, head Stoke's list to replace Mark Hughes. (Stoke Sentinel)

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes has ruled out selling 30-year-old midfielder Arturo Vidal to Chelsea in the January transfer window. (Mail on Sunday)

Jese Rodriguez, 24, is close to signing for his hometown club of Las Palmas. The Spanish forward is currently on loan at Stoke from Paris St-Germain. (AS - in Spanish)

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the Italian champions have no intention of parting company with 24-year-old Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. (Football Italia)

Manchester United will not face any competition from Chelsea for 26-year-old Alex Sandro should they make a move for the Juventus defender. (Calciomercato.com, via Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle want 25-year-old Liverpool striker Danny Ings on loan, with manager Rafael Benitez still unsure what his January transfer budget is. (Sunday Mirror)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe expects 29-year-old striker Lewis Grabban to depart during the transfer window. (Bournemouth Echo)

Bolton want £4m for 18-year-old keeper Jake Turner despite him not starting a first-team game. (Sun on Sunday)

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Toumani Diagouraga, 30, is set to sign for League One rivals Fleetwood Town. (Plymouth Herald)

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says the Whites have enough firepower in attack and he is "satisfied" with what he has during this transfer window. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Chris Neal earned himself a year's supply of pizza after keeping a clean sheet against Leicester in the FA Cup. (BBC Sport)

Newcastle are keen to offer 30-year-old Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on a season-long loan deal at West Ham, first-team football at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

City rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 30. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona will have to pay £145m to sign 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will try to replace Coutinho with Leicester City's Algeria playmaker Riyad Mahrez, 26. (L'Equipe, in French)

Manchester City want to sign Arsenal's 29-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez for £35m this month, to fend off a move to Paris St-Germain in the summer when the Chile international's contract expires. (Daily Mail)

