Gossip column: Hart, Coutinho, Sanchez, Mahrez, Kenedy, Dembele

Newcastle are keen to offer 30-year-old Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on a season-long loan deal at West Ham, first-team football at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

City rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan are both interested in Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 30. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona will have to pay £145m to sign 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will try to replace Coutinho with Leicester City's Algeria playmaker Riyad Mahrez, 26. (L'Equipe, in French)

Manchester City want to sign Arsenal's 29-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez for £35m this month, to fend off a move to Paris St-Germain in the summer when the Chile international's contract expires. (Daily Mail)

Manager Antonio Conte hopes Chelsea can do more business after signing 24-year-old England midfielder Ross Barkley, who the Italian described as a "complete player", for £15m from Everton. (Independent)

Joe Anderson, Liverpool's Mayor and an Everton fan, says he will write to the Football Association and Premier League over Barkley's move because of the disparity in the transfer fee between his proposed £35m summer move and now. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Toffees have pulled out of a deal to sign Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26, and will instead look to strengthen other areas. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Newcastle are interested in signing Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy, 21, and are also keen on Liverpool's 25-year-old striker Danny Ings, who has one England cap. (Telegraph)

Southampton have made a £17.5m bid for Monaco's 26-year-old Argentine striker Guido Carrillo. (Sun)

Tottenham are willing to listen to £30m offers for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko - only 18 months after signing the 28-year-old from Newcastle for the same fee. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, 23, who plays for Brazilian side Palmeiras. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, who has been targeted by Chelsea and Manchester United is also catching the interest of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out the prospect of Arsenal signing gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from Borussia Dortmund in January. (Independent)

Wenger also says he did not request a personal hearing for his FA misconduct charge because of the time constraints of adjusting to Arsenal's new recruitment structure. (London Evening Standard)

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi says 25-year-old Netherlands defender and Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij could leave the club in the summer. (Daily Star)

Jamie Murphy will fly to the United States with Rangers on Saturday as the Ibrox club look to rubber-stamp the 28-year-old winger's £1m switch from Brighton. (Daily Record)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Old Trafford's ball boys are too slow and feels they are affecting his side's home form. (Sun)

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has blamed smaller technical areas at English grounds for his troubles with the footballing authorities. (Express and Star)

Chelsea want Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone to replace Antonio Conte as head coach at the end of the season. (Times - requires subscription)

Celtic and Scotland's Kieran Tierney, 20, has been included on a shortlist of left-backs Manchester United are considering to strengthen their defence, along with Fulham's English youngster Ryan Sessegnon, 17. (Daily Record)

Juventus are confident they will be able to sign Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer. The Serie A side have offered the 23-year-old midfielder £85,000 a week. (Guardian)

Manchester United desperately want Juventus left-back Sandro but are being frustrated by the Italian club's reluctance to sell the 26-year-old. (Express)

