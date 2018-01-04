Gossip column: Coutinho, Barkley, Carroll, Tierney, Sessegnon

Liverpool are likely to allow Philippe Coutinho, 25, to head to Barcelona in the January transfer window in exchange for a fee of more £140m. (Times - requires subscription)

Chelsea have stepped up their bid to sign Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 24, and have also enquired about England and West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 28. (Mail)

Celtic and Scotland international Kieran Tierney, 20, has been included on a shortlist of left-backs Manchester United are considering to strengthen their defence, along with Fulham's English youngster Ryan Sessegnon, 17. (Daily Record)

Alternatively Paris St Germain will rival Tottenham for the signature of £30m-rated Sessegnon. (Mirror)

Manchester United have triggered year-long contract extensions with Spanish midfielders Juan Mata, 29, and Ander Herrera, 28, England left-back Ashley Young, 32, and Dutch defender Daley Blind, 27. (Mirror)

Tottenham are poised to offer improved new contracts to England striker Harry Kane, 24, and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 28. (Independent)

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says they have no intention of selling France forward Thomas Lemar, 22, to Liverpool during the January window. (Liverpool Echo)

Paris St-Germain boss Unai Emery has opened the door for Brazil winger Lucas Moura, 25, and France winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 30, to leave the club in January. (L'Equipe - in French)

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois, 25, is close to signing a new Chelsea contract after the club offered him a deal in excess of £200,000 a week to become the best paid goalkeeper in the world. (Telegraph)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is considering a move for Watford's captain Troy Deeney, 29. (Northern Echo)

Everton are interested in Nice and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Sky Sports)

Besiktas are interested in Leicester and Algeria striker Islam Slimani, 29. (Leicester Mercury)

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Palmeiras' Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 23. (Marca)

Former Bundesliga manager Jos Luhukay is a contender to replace Carlos Carvalhal as the new Sheffield Wednesday head coach. (Yorkshire Post)

Jose Mourinho is hoping to persuade the Manchester United board to table a £50m bid for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, 27. (Sun)

However, United could abandon plans to sign a left-back in the summer if Luke Shaw, 22, can maintain his recent form. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan are keen on signing Man Utd midfielder Juan Mata, 29, who is out of contract in the summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to spend £50m to reinforce his squad, with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, and Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, 26, both targets. (Sun)

Guardiola's preference had been to wait until the summer to sign Chile international Sanchez as a free agent, but the Manchester City boss has concerns over his squad's ability to challenge for the quadruple. (Manchester Evening News)

Premier League leaders Manchester City are also interested in 24-year-old Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti. (L'Equipe - in French)