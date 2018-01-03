BBC Sport - Andrew Cotton: Surfer who broke back on 60-foot wave vows to return to the water
'I'll be back' vows broken-back surfer
- From the section Sport
Devon surfer Andrew Cotton has vowed to return to the water despite breaking his back trying to ride 'the perfect wave' .
The 38-year-old from Braunton was wiped out by a 60-foot wave in Portugal in November.
"I'll be back surfing big waves before you know it," he told BBC South West.
