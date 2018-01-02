Gossip column: Coutinho, Keita, Darmian, Allen, Colback

Transfer news

Liverpool are set to demand at least £130m from Barcelona for Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Guardian)

RB Leipzig's Naby Keita is set to stay at the German club for the rest of the season as the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder is made to wait until the summer for his £55million move to Liverpool. (Bild via Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea are ready to push through a £50m January deal for Juventus' Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26. (Mirror)

But Blues manager Antonio Conte has cooled talk of a January move for Juventus' 33-year-old Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini. (Daily Mail)

And the Italian manager has also said Brazil defender David Luiz, 30, and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, 24, can leave Stamford Bridge in January if they wish. (Telegraph)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has opened the door to selling Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, this month. (Mirror)

West Ham remain interested in signing Stoke City and Wales midfielder Joe Allen, 27. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has confirmed multiple Italian clubs have been in touch with regard to signing the 28-year-old Italy full-back - but claims he is not for sale in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton will attempt to complete the signing of Besiktas and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 26, on Wednesday at a meeting with the Turkish club's president, Fikret Orman. (Guardian)

Newcastle have told 28-year-old midfielder Jack Colback and right-back Jamie Sterry, 22, they can leave St James' Park. (Mirror)

Real Madrid look set to miss out on a deal with Valencia for 20-year-old Spanish forward Rafa Mir as Wolverhampton Wanderers muscle in on the move. (Express and Star)

Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi, 19, is poised to join Charlton on loan. (ESPN)

Manager Jose Mourinho is treading a fine line with the Old Trafford hierarchy over his comments about Manchester United's spending. (Daily Mail)

West Brom and Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, 27, who has failed to score a goal since signing in the summer, could be offered an escape route from the Hawthorns by Spanish side Getafe. (Talksport)

QPR's Congo midfielder Yeni Ngbakoto, 25, is close to finalising a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Guingamp. (GetWestLondon)

Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22, insists he is not thinking about leaving the club after being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Novosti via Metro)

Manager Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal are yet to receive an offer for 29-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, who is a target for Premier League leaders Manchester City. (Sun)

Real Madrid are set to meet Atletico Madrid's buyout clause of 20m euros (£17.8m) for Spain goalkeeper Kepa, 23. (Marca)

Premier League strugglers Swansea are keen to move for West Ham's unsettled French striker Diafra Sakho, 28. (WalesOnline)

Liverpool will demand an "astronomical" fee from Barcelona before they consider selling 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Telegraph)

The Spanish giants have been told that it would take a deal worth almost £160m to bring Coutinho to the Nou Camp. (Onda Cero Radio commentator Alfredo Martinez)

Chelsea's hopes of convincing 33-year-old Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini to move to Stamford Bridge have suffered a setback after he hinted at extending his contract with Juventus. (Sky Italia - in Italian)