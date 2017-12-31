Gossip: Hazard, Sanchez, Walcott, Dybala, Mario, Johnson

Transfer news

Real Madrid are preparing an opening £120m bid for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed talk of a rift between striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, and the rest of the squad. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to rule out a fresh approach for Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus sustained a suspected knee injury against Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Talksport)

Southampton want to sign 28-year-old Arsenal winger Theo Walcott on loan in January. (Mail)

Top of the tree Who finished top of the 2017 Premier League table - and which teams did Harry Kane outscore? The top football stats of 2017

And Arsenal may be willing to let the former Saints player leave, with Everton, Watford and West Ham also keen to sign him. (Mirror)

Manchester United hope midfielder Paul Pogba can help persuade Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, 24, to sign for the club. (Mail)

And Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants 24-year-old Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario as the long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, 36. (Sun)

Tottenham are in no rush to agree a new contract with defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, despite his current deal allowing him to leave in the summer of 2019 for £25m. (Mirror)

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, will join Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer. (Bild - in German)

Everton target Steven N'Zonzi is set for talks with Sevilla over his future at the club. The 29-year-old midfielder fell out with former boss Eduardo Berizzo. (Liverpool Echo)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Arsenal players wore an all-red strip for the first time in almost 40 years against West Brom on Sunday. (Sun)

West Brom winger James McClean apologised to his team-mates for turning his back in the wall during his side's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. (Express and Star)

Everton winger Aaron Lennon tweeted to say he was in a "great place" at the end of a year in which he was detained by police under the Mental Health Act because of concerns for his welfare.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who re-signed for Atletico Madrid in September, cannot wait to play football again...

While another striker has had a 2017 to remember...

Best of Sunday's gossip

Real Madrid will offer 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale in a £150m player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham's 24-year-old striker Harry Kane. (Daily Star Sunday)

Barcelona will make a £130m bid for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho this week - and are confident they will land the 25-year-old after missing out on him in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back David Luiz but, if the Blues do not want to sell the 30-year-old to a Premier League rival, then a switch to Juventus could be an option for the Brazilian. (Sunday Express)

Alexis Sanchez's agent has reached out to Manchester City to convince them to make a January move for player, who is desperate to leave Arsenal. (Metro)