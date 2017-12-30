Gossip: Bale, Kane, Ronaldo, Coutinho, Sturridge, Remy, Schurrle, N'Zonzi, Gaitan

Transfer news

Real Madrid will offer Gareth Bale in a £150m player-plus-cash deal for Tottenham's 24-year-old striker Harry Kane. (Star)

Manchester United have been put on alert by claims Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to quit Real Madrid after the forward asked for his £900million buy-out clause to be dropped to £90m. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and QPR striker Loic Remy, 30, could be set for a return to the Premier League after being told by La Liga side Las Palmas he can leave. (Independent)

Barcelona will make a £130m bid for Philippe Coutinho this week — and are confident they will land the Liverpool playmaker they missed out on in the summer. (Mirror)

West Ham are interested in signing former Chelsea midfielder Andre Schurrle, 27, from Borussia Dortmund. (Bild)

Young Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, 20, has caught the attention of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Juan Mata set to leave in January. (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are believed to be interested in joining the race to sign a pre-contract agreement with Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 23, although Juventus remain firm favourites. (Tuttosport)

Alexis Sanchez's agent has reached out to Manchester City to convince them to make a January move for the 29-year-old Chilean, who is desperate to leave Arsenal. (Metro)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, is "going nowhere" in January says boss Roy Hodgson despite interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City. (Evening Standard)

Centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 29, is set to be handed a new deal with Premier League leaders Manchester City. (ESPN)

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Steven N'Zonzi, 29, from Sevilla with Everton manager Sam Allardyce admitting he needs to strengthen in attack and at full-back. (Star)

West Brom have looked into the prospect of 29-year-old defender Jonny Evans leaving as they consider their options for the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

The Baggies, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are in discussions over a move for Ghana international winger Edwin Gyasi, 26, from Norweigan side Aelsunds. (Mail)

Daniel Sturridge, 28, fears Liverpool will block his move away from Anfield, with Stoke and Southampton in the hunt for the striker, which could put his World Cup hopes in doubt. (The Sun)

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic admits Ryan Sessegnon's future is out of his control after Real Madrid became the latest club to be linked with the youngster. (Evening Standard)

Everton, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham have been linked with a January move for 29-year-old Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Nicolas Gaitan. (AS)

Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, 22, is eyeing a move to the Premier League to the delight of Liverpool and Arsenal. (The Sun)

West Brom have joined Fiorentina and Sevilla in the race to sign midfielder Yannis Salibur, 26, from Guingamp. (L'Equipe)

Everton face competition from Leicester, Tottenham and Stoke to re-sign 17-year-old Callum Wright from Blackburn Rovers. (Liverpool Echo)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Bayern Munich have been dealt a major blow in their bid to tempt Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to join the club. (Star)

Paul Scholes says that Jose Mourinho has failed to invest wisely at Manchester United. (Mirror)

Injured Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, 25, watched Saturday's Old Firm draw with Rangers at a supporters bar in Sydney. (Daily Record)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has purchased a £2.7 million flat in the centre of the city. (Times)

Best of Saturday's gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked that Real Madrid set their selling price for a potential transfer at a "realistic" total of 100m euros (£89m). The 32-year-old Portugal forward is ready for a move away from the Spanish club. (Daily Record)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 26, has not rejected a contract extension with the Premier League champions, despite claims from the Belgium international's father that he wants to move to Real Madrid. (Independent)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is lining up a move for Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, to replace Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29. (Daily Star)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the £75m signing of 26-year-old Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton does not mean the club have to sell Philippe Coutinho - but he stopped short of saying the 25-year-old Brazil midfielder will not leave the Reds. (Daily Mail)