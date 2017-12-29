New Year Honours: England women cricketers & Sam Warburton recognised

From the section

Heather Knight (left) and Sam Warburton both had memorable years in their respective sports

England women's World Cup-winning cricketers and British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton have been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Skipper Heather Knight is appointed OBE having led England's fightback against India in July's final.

Bowler Anya Shrubsole and Kent's Tammy Beaumont are appointed MBE, and there is an OBE for coach Mark Robinson.

Warburton, who led the Lions during the drawn Test series in New Zealand, is appointed OBE.

"It's pretty surreal - it's not something I ever thought would happen at any point since I started playing cricket," Shrubsole told the BBC.

"I got a letter in the post telling me I'd received an MBE and my mum had accidentally opened it, so she knew a day before me."

The 29-year-old Cardiff Blues flanker, who has won 74 international caps for Wales, was also the squad's youngest skipper at 24 before the 2-1 victory over the Wallabies in 2013.

Also in rugby union, former Scotland captain Ian McLauchlan is appointed OBE, as is Ed Morrison, who was England's first full-time professional rugby union referee. Scotland and Lions team doctor James Robson is appointed MBE.

In Paralympic sport, Stef Reid, who won Olympic silver in the F44 long jump in London and Rio, is appointed MBE.

Former Manchester United youth team coach Eric Harrison is appointed MBE. The 79-year-old helped nurture the 'Class of 92' including the likes of Paul Scholes, the Neville brothers, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

England and Wales Cricket Board director of women's cricket Clare Connor becomes a CBE, and Welsh cycling coach Alan Davis, who helped Olympic team pursuit gold medallists Owain Doull andElinor Barker as youngsters and rode with Geraint Thomas, is appointed MBE.

International Ski Federation secretary general Sarah Lewis is appointed OBE for services to sport.

And four-time jump racing champion trainer Nicky Henderson has been made a Royal Victorian Order Lieutenant (LVO).

New Year Honours list for sport

Commanders of the order of the British Empire (CBE):

Clare Connor, OBE, England and Wales Cricket Board director of women's cricket, for services to cricket.

Joyce Cook, OBE, for services to sport and accessibility.

Officers of the order of the British Empire (OBE):

Heather Knight, England women's cricket team captain, for services to cricket.

Sarah Lewis, International Ski Federation secretary general, for services to sport.

Ian McLauchlan, former Scotland and Lions prop, for services to rugby and charity.

Jonathan Morgan, former Disability Sport Wales chief executive, for services to disability sport in Wales.

Ed Morrison, former referee, for services to rugby union.

Mark Robinson, England women's cricket team head coach, for services to cricket.

Sam Warburton, Lions captain and former Wales captain, for services to rugby union.

Members of the order of the British Empire (MBE):

Sue Anstiss for services to grassroots and women's sport.

Tammy Beaumont, England women's cricket team, for services to cricket.

Christine Bower, British Olympic Association athletes services co-ordinator, for services to British Olympic sport.

Craig Carscadden for services to athletes with disabilities and to the Paralympics.

Alan Davis, head coach of Maindy Flyers youth cycling club in Cardiff, for services to youth cycling and diversity inclusion in south Wales.

Craig Graham, The Spartans Community Football Academy chairman, for services to football and the community in Edinburgh.

Eric Harrison, former Manchester United youth team coach, for services to football.

Robert Ian Paterson for services to Paralympic sport.

Helen Phillips, for services to Welsh gymnastics and the Commonwealth Games Council for Wales.

Patricia Reid, Dunfermline Tennis Club secretary, for services to tennis and lacrosse in Scotland.

Stef Reid, Great Britain medallist at Beijing, London and Rio Paralympic Games, for services to Paralympic sport.

James Robson, Scotland rugby team doctor, for services to rugby.

Leslie Roy, for services to athletics in Scotland.

Keith Sears, former Sports Ground Safety Authority inspector, for services to sport.

Anya Shrubsole, England women's cricket team, for services to cricket.

John Voss, for services to rugby.

William John Allen Watson, for services to cycling.

Royal Victorian Order Lieutenant (LVO):

Nicky Henderson, trainer of the Queen's racehorses.