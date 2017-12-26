Gossip: Van Dijk, Dybala, Fellaini, Malcom, Draxler, Sanchez

Transfer news

Manchester City are closing in on a £60m deal for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on signing Argentina attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala, 24, in a £60m deal from Juventus. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have made an improved offer to Marouane Fellaini, to keep the 30-year-old midfielder - who will be out of contract in the summer - at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

United have also opened talks with Bordeaux over 20-year-old forward Malcom, with manager Mourinho prepared to pay £33m. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have been told they must pay £40m to sign Germany forward Julian Draxler, 24, from Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

The Gunners are in a bidding war with Liverpool for 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano, who is valued at £42m. (Daily Star)

However, bids in excess of £35m would tempt Arsenal to sell striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, in January. (Daily Mail)

Manager Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea's hierarchy to sign three players in January. (Mirror)

West Ham manager David Moyes is interested in signing Steven Nzonzi if Sevilla decide to sell the 29-year-old French midfielder next month. (Guardian)

Celtic have denied reports that they have accepted an £18m bid for striker Moussa Dembele, 21, from Brighton. (Sun)

Manager Roy Hodgson fears Crystal Palace will be forced to sell Wilfried Zaha next month, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all interested in the 25-year-old winger. (Mirror)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has revealed he helped rebuild the confidence of defenders Michael Keane and Ashley Williams with the help of television game show The Cube. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Paris St-Germain's German goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 27, in January. (Metro)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to launch a double January transfer move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 24, and Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw, 22, to revive his side's bid for honours. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, is back in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup plans after returning to the Gunners' first-team. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk's 24-year-old midfielder Fred as City plan to bolster their midfield options next summer. (Mail on Sunday)