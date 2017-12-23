Gossip: Aguero, Sessegnon, Lemar, N'Zonzi, Van Dijk

Transfer news

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is growing disillusioned under Pep Guardiola, with the 29-year-old's long-term future at the Premier League leaders in the balance. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez agreed a deal to stay at the club a year ago but changed his mind after the Gunners lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer of £25m for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, with Jose Mourinho ready to let Luke Shaw leave Old Trafford in order to sign the 17-year-old England youth international. (Guardian)

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says he is not thinking about selling Thomas Lemar, 22, next month with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all keen on the France winger. (Daily Star)

West Ham have had an opening £8m bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, 27, rejected. (Daily Express)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is interested in signing Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi, having managed the 29-year-old at Blackburn. (Daily Mail)

But any deal for N'Zonzi is now in doubt after Sevilla sacked head coach Eduardo Berizzo on Friday, with Arsenal also keen on the French midfielder. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, 28, is not a target for Everton "at the moment", says Toffees manager Sam Allardyce. (Sun)

Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign 20-year-old Dutch winger Alessio Da Cruz from Italian Serie B side Novara after holding talks with the player's representatives. (Sky Italia via Talksport)

Manchester City insist they will not be held to ransom over a move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is set to listen to offers for out-of-favour midfielders Jack Colback, 28, Mohamed Diame, 30, and winger Rolando Aarons, 22, in January. (Chronicle)

Meanwhile, Benitez has laid out his January transfer window demands to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, with a loan deal close for Chelsea winger Kenedy. (Daily Mirror)

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, 25, who is a target for Liverpool, has been told by the club president that he is free to leave the Serie A club in January. (Daily Express)

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will not discuss any new deal for Cristiano Ronaldo until after the winter break. (Marca)

Today's back pages

Meanwhile...

Manchester United sent staff to get Paul Pogba out of bed after the 24-year-old midfielder failed to report for a warm-down session. (Daily Mail)

West Ham boss David Moyes says Newcastle approached him to become their manager in March 2016 before they appointed Rafael Benitez. (Times - subscription required)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been described as the 'nightmare' before Christmas by Manchester United centre-half Chris Smalling. (Leicester Mercury)

Jan Vertonghen is convinced a raft of returning players can help propel Tottenham back up the Premier League table after their recent struggles. (ESPN)

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has revealed that the early months of this season were the hardest he's had to face at the club. (London Evening Standard)

Mohamed Salah says he is convinced Liverpool will end their six-year wait for a trophy this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Striker Romelu Lukaku is unhappy at Manchester United and feels he's being undermined by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Daily Mirror)

Best of Friday's gossip

Inter Milan want to take Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan in January, but cannot commit to buying the 28-year-old Armenia captain in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Talksport)

Manchester United legend and former assistant manager Ryan Giggs has criticised the club's transfer policy claiming he advised them to sign both now-Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 20, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 19 during his time on the staff. (The Times- subscription)

Swansea are considering an approach for former Arsenal striker Dennis Bergkamp as their new manager after the 48-year-old Dutchman was sacked as Ajax assistant. (Daily Express)

Alternatively former Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer and ex-Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka are in the frame for the job. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea have offered to make Thibaut Courtois the best-paid goalkeeper in the world, putting a contract extension worth more than £200,000 a week deal on the table for the 25-year-old Belgium international. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are monitoring defender Leonardo Bonucci's situation at AC Milan, amid rumours the 30-year-old Italy defender is unhappy. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)