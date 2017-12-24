BBC Sport - Advent calendar: What a year for women's sport

Advent calendar: What a year for women's sport

On day 24 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, we look back at an incredible year for Britain's sportswomen - including England's cricketers winning the World Cup, speed skater Elise Christie becoming triple world champion, and Hannah Cockroft dominating the World Para-athletics Championships in London.

