BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Krept & Konan's 'Young Lions'
Krept & Konan's 'Young Lions' for SPOTY
- From the section Sport
Watch Krept & Konan's specially re-versioned track for Sports Personality of the Year 2017 called "Young Lions / Wo Wo Wo".
The lyrics are a tribute to the success of England's Young Lions, with World Cup wins for the under 17s & under 20s and a Euros victory for the under 19s to celebrate this year.
WATCH MORE: Who's been tweeting our SPOTY stars?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired