Watch Krept & Konan's specially re-versioned track for Sports Personality of the Year 2017 called "Young Lions / Wo Wo Wo".

The lyrics are a tribute to the success of England's Young Lions, with World Cup wins for the under 17s & under 20s and a Euros victory for the under 19s to celebrate this year.

