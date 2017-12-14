BBC Sport - Sports Personality of the Year 2017: Krept & Konan's 'Young Lions'

Krept & Konan's 'Young Lions' for SPOTY

  • From the section Sport

Watch Krept & Konan's specially re-versioned track for Sports Personality of the Year 2017 called "Young Lions / Wo Wo Wo".

The lyrics are a tribute to the success of England's Young Lions, with World Cup wins for the under 17s & under 20s and a Euros victory for the under 19s to celebrate this year.

