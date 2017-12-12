Two FA Cup replays and horse racing at Ayr are off because of the weather

Two of Tuesday's FA Cup second round replays and a horse racing meet at Ayr are off because of the wintry weather.

Frozen pitches have caused the postponements of the FA Cup ties between Crewe and Blackburn Rovers as well as Carlisle and Gillingham.

Crewe's game has been rearranged for Wednesday, 13 December at 19:45 GMT but there has been no decision on the other match.

The horse racing at Ayr is also off because the track is frozen.