BBC One announces Saturday night Sport Relief game show

Ore Oduba (right) will host the new BBC game show

BBC One has announced a new Saturday night game show to launch in the run up to Sport Relief 2018.

The six-part 'And They're Off For Sport Relief' will be presented by Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba, and feature a host of famous faces tackling obstacle courses.

Former sports stars such as Michael Owen and Mike Tindall, Olympic gold medallist rower Helen Glover and celebrities such as model Penny Lancaster, singer Stacey Solomon, and comedian Russell Kane will take part.

Members of the public must predict which celebrity will win each challenge, involving running through mud and hurtling down giant water slides, to win an experience of a lifetime.

Sport Relief 2018 will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford on 23 March.

The new series, which starts on 6 January, will also feature visits to a number of Comic Relief funded projects, including Tom Daley in Malawi and Solomon visiting a maternal mental health project in the UK.

"I can't think of a more fitting way to champion another amazing Sport Relief campaign - top sport stars, celebrities up for a challenge and a load of brilliant games that will certainly test their mettle," said Oduba.

Kate Phillips, controller of BBC Entertainment said: "'And They're Off For Sport Relief' is muddy, funny, family viewing and of course it will be raising money for Sport Relief 2018, truly a win-win!"

Since 2002, Sport Relief has raised over £335m for charity.