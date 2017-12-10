UK snow: Women's Super League 1 & horse racing hit by snow & ice

From the section

A summary of the snow and ice risk warnings across the UK

Three Women's Super League 1 games have been postponed because of the freezing conditions and snow across the UK on Sunday.

Yeovil Town Ladies v Reading Women, Arsenal Women v Liverpool Ladies and Birmingham City Ladies v Bristol City Women have succumbed to the weather.

Sunday's racing at Huntingdon and Kelso and Monday's meet at Musselburgh have also been abandoned.

Amber weather warnings have been issued across large parts of the country.

Several sporting fixtures were postponed on Saturday as a result of the adverse weather.