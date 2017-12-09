UK snow: Aintree & Chepstow racing on but Scottish football affected

Louise Lear explains the potential impact of Sunday's forecast snow

Saturday's racing at Aintree and Chepstow is going ahead despite weather warnings for snow and ice across large parts of the UK.

Conditions are expected to ease through Saturday, with the heavier snow forecast overnight into Sunday.

Sandown and Wolverhampton will be inspected on Saturday morning.

The Scottish Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk has been postponed because of snow.

In Scottish League Two, Clyde's game at Peterhead has been postponed because the pitch is frozen.

Is Manchester derby at risk?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Manchester United host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at 16:30 GMT.

It is fair to assume no problems are expected with the Old Trafford pitch or the stadium itself.

However, if the surrounding areas become dangerous it would be a matter for the local council, the police and United's Stadium Advisory Group to make a decision.

They would take into account road and rail networks for ease of getting to and from the game, plus accessibility of pavements in the areas surrounding the stadium and whether they pose a risk to safety.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Saturday
