Monday's gossip 20 Nov From the section Gossip In the Daily Mirror, new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman to receive a £1m bonus if he guides them back to the Premier League In the Daily Express, David Moyes is far from happy after defeat in his first game as West Ham boss In the Guardian, David Moyes pleas for unity from fans and officials at West Ham In the Daily Mirror, Daniel Sturridge wants out at Liverpool to boost his chances of an England return In the Sun, Danny Rose is said to be furious at being dropped for the north London derby In the Daily Telegraph, "Beaten and Booed" is how the first David Moyes match as West Ham boss is described