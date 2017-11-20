Monday's gossip

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, new Sunderland boss Chris Coleman to receive a £1m bonus if he guides them back to the Premier League
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, David Moyes is far from happy after defeat in his first game as West Ham boss
Guardian
In the Guardian, David Moyes pleas for unity from fans and officials at West Ham
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Daniel Sturridge wants out at Liverpool to boost his chances of an England return
The Sun
In the Sun, Danny Rose is said to be furious at being dropped for the north London derby
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Beaten and Booed" is how the first David Moyes match as West Ham boss is described

