Gossip column: Mourinho, Bale, Griezmann, Willian, Aguero, Sanchez, Ronaldo, Messi

Manchester United are lining up a £136m double swoop for Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, 26. (The Sun)

But Real Madrid may pursue France forward Griezmann if Bale is sold. (Don Balon, via Express)

And Bale's former club Tottenham could use a clause in the Welshman's contract that gives them the chance to match any offers Real receive from the Premier League. (Express)

Jose Mourinho is set to stay at Manchester United until at least 2020. Mourinho has another 18 months to run on his current contract - plus the option of a further year. (Star)

Big-spending Paris St-Germain are thought to want Mourinho - but would have to pay £30m in compensation to prize him away from Old Trafford. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Willian, 29, could also be set for Old Trafford - if the Blues complete their move for Paris St Germain's Brazil winger Lucas Moura, 25. (CalcioMercato, via Star)

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a £53m move for Manchester City's Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, 29 - but it could depend on whether Arsenal's Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 28, joins Pep Guardiola's side from the Gunners. (Don Balon, via Caught Offside)

Task facing West Ham's new boss How Moyes can save West Ham's season: What David Moyes has to do to avoid relegation - and to reinvigorate his own career.

Manchester United will make a January offer of £40m for England full-back Danny Rose, 27, who was left out of the Tottenham squad for the north London derby defeat - and offer former Southampton defender Luke Shaw, 22, as part of the deal. (Mirror)

Arsene Wenger is convinced Sanchez, 28, and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, 29, want to stay at Arsenal, despite neither appearing closer to agreeing new contracts. (London Evening Standard)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, may not be interested in a move from Real Madrid to America's MLS because long-term rival Lionel Messi, 30, is also not keen on a move from Barcelona to the States. (Don Balon)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazil winger Bernard, 25, who is out of contract this summer. (UOL Sport, via Metro)

Manchester United have renewed their interest in West Ham teenager Domingos Quina, with scouts watching the 17-year-old score for Portugal Under-19s against Spain this week. (ESPN)

Meanwhile...

Former Arsenal striker turned TV pundit Thierry Henry is a surprise candidate to replace Chris Coleman as Wales coach. (Mirror)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis admits his future at the Hawthorns is out of his hands following the 4-0 home thrashing by Chelsea, which leaves the Baggies without a win in 10 Premier League games and one place above the relegation zone. (Goal)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling jokes he could become a prolific goalscorer after he netted for the first time this season in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Smalling is eight goals behind Golden Boot leader Mo Salah of Liverpool

Manager Mauricio Pochettino claims he would not swap Arsenal's three recent FA Cup triumphs for his achievements so far at Tottenham. (The Times - subscription required)

Former Liverpool forward Harry Kewell, now manager at League Two Crawley, was held back by security and his own players after he confronted fans who were hurling abuse at him following the 4-0 defeat at Wycombe.(Sun)

A 'Wenger Out' banner was spotted at a political rally against the Mugabe regime in Zimbabwe. (Mirror)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez admits his team find it difficult to compete with the higher spenders in the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, fit again after overcoming two long-term cruciate knee ligament injuries, savours his hat-trick for the Cherries against Huddersfield.

Wilson was lethal in front of goal against Huddersfield

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is unconvinced about the merits of a winter break - but wants the number of matches over the festive period cut from three to two. (Argus)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who has been linked with a move to Everton, wants all connected with the Clarets to enjoy victories such as Saturday's 2-0 win over Swansea and insists the main target for the club remains securing 40 league points. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Mark Hughes has assured Stoke fans that France defender Kurt Zouma, 23, on loan from Chelsea for the season, will not be leaving the club in January. (Stoke Sentinel)

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth has backed Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright to make the "right decision" when it comes to appointing the club's new manager. (Liverpool Echo)

Tommy Block, the 17-year-old midfielder from National League South outfit Bognor Regis Town who has been linked with a trial at Championship Sunderland, keeps his focus on the Rocks, who gain their first league win since August with a 2-1 victory at St Albans.

Teenager Tommy Block savours a long overdue victory for Bognor Regis Town

Best of Saturday's gossip

Manchester United will try to sign Real Madrid's 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale next summer. (Daily Mirror)

United believe they can help Wales international Bale overcome his fitness issues and are not put off by the series of injuries he has recently suffered. (Guardian)

Chelsea will have scouts at Inter Milan's match against Atalanta on Sunday to watch centre-back Milan Skriniar, 22, and 30-year-old midfielder Antonio Candreva. (FC Internews)

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is not close to moving to Newcastle United despite reports suggesting otherwise, the 24-year-old's agent says. (Evening Chronicle)

Napoli have entered the race to sign Espanyol's 20-year-old defender Aaron Martin, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United. (Sport - in Spanish)