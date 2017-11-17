Gossip column: Bale, Coleman, Rose, Fellaini, Martin, Sturaro, Wagner

Manchester United will try to sign Real Madrid's 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale next summer. (Mirror)

United believe they can help Wales international Bale overcome his fitness issues and are not put off by the series of injuries he has recently suffered. (Guardian)

Chris Coleman will be announced as Sunderland's new manager after agreeing a £750,000-a-year contract to be the Black Cats' boss. (Sun)

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro is not close to moving to Newcastle United despite reports suggesting otherwise, the 24-year-old's agent says. (Evening Chronicle)

Napoli have entered the race to sign Espanyol's 20-year-old defender Aaron Martin, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United. (Sport - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Hoffenheim's 29-year-old striker Sandro Wagner. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will try to sign Tottenham's 27-year-old left-back Danny Rose in January. (Sun)

Turkish club Galatasaray are keen to sign United's 29-year-old midfielder Marouane Fellaini in January. (Sun)

The projected cost of redeveloping Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium has risen to more than £1bn - which would make it the most expensive ground in Europe. (Times - subscription required)

Blues manager Antonio Conte says he will keep his new beard as long as his side continues to win games. (Evening Standard)

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium could be closed as a possible punishment if pro-Catalan independence chants are deemed in breach of Spanish league rules. (Marca)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his Spurs side will always have a core of English players. (ESPN)

Swansea boss Paul Clement says he has "no regrets" over selling Jack Cork to Burnley as the midfielder prepares to face his former club on Saturday. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to take advantage of defender David Luiz being unhappy at Chelsea by luring the 30-year-old to Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to make a new bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham boss David Moyes could sign Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25, for £28m in January. (Daily Express)

Real Betis believe they are close to pulling off a massive coup by convincing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, to move to Spain. (Sun)

Wales boss Chris Coleman, 47, is interested in taking over as manager of Sunderland. (Daily Mail)