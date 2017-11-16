Gossip column: Luiz, Van Dijk, Wilshere, Ben Arfa, Pogba, Dybala, Neymar

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to take advantage of defender David Luiz being unhappy at Chelsea by luring the 30-year-old to Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been given the green light to make a new bid for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Daily Mirror)

Real Betis believe they are close to pulling off a massive coup by convincing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, to move to Spain. (Sun)

Wales boss Chris Coleman, 47, is interested in taking over as manager of Sunderland. (Daily Mail)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis could have just two games to save his job. (Daily Star)

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £9m. The 28-year-old joined the La Liga side from Ajax in 2016 but has failed to establish himself in the first team. (Talksport - via Marca)

Leicester boss Claude Puel has admitted he is interested in bringing Paris St-Germain's former Newcastle and Hull winger Hatem Ben Arfa, 30, to the club. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has raised hope among fans that the club could acquire Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, 24. Pogba sent Dybala an Instagram message with the hashtag #AgentP included, a mark he often applied to messages sent to United targets during the summer. (Metro)

Everton striker Oumar Niasse, 27, has revealed he came close to joining Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day. (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton and AC Milan will go head to head in a bid to snap up Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida, 28. (Sun - via Futbol)

Paris St-Germain manager Unai Emery has responded to reports linking striker Neymar with a move back to Spain by stating the 25-year-old striker will be going nowhere soon. (Daily Star)

Chelsea midfielder Willian has urged the club to recall Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Crystal Palace and give the 21-year-old England midfielder a chance at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express)

An overhaul at Arsenal is gathering pace with the club negotiating the departure of the long-serving chief scout, Steve Rowley. (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund's highly respected chief scout Sven Mislintat is in the frame to take Rowley's role. (ESPN)

Stoke City assistant manager Mark Bowen is surprised that Chris Hughton has not been considered for the vacant managerial position at Everton. (Liverpool Echo)

Winger Marcus Tavernier's displays for Middlesbrough and England have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs. The 18-year-old has drawn particular interest from Everton and Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle will send a scout to Turkey to watch 26-year-old striker Cenk Tosun play in Besiktas' next two games. (NTV Spor - via The Mag)

Meanwhile...

Reality television star Billi Mucklow shared an image of her, Carroll and new son Wolf on Instagram

West Ham striker Andy Carroll and fiance Billi Mucklow have welcomed a son into the world and named him Wolf Nine Carroll. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has returned to training after being discharged from hospital on Wednesday. (Independent)

The Reds' left-back Alberto Moreno has put his recent upturn in form down to the club's nutritionist and a ban on cake and ice cream before matches. (Sun)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has likened Zlatan Ibrahimovic to "a lion" when talking about the striker's recovery from injury. (Manchester Evening News)

Best of Thursday's gossip

Chelsea midfielder Willian, 29, could be in line for a move to AC Milan in January. (Calciomercato, via Daily Star)

Former Everton forward Tim Cahill, 37, has cast doubt over his future with Melbourne City, suggesting he will leave if he cannot secure regular A-League football in the lead-up to next year's World Cup. (The Age)

Newcastle United are one of a number of English clubs interested in 28-year-old Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji, who captains Senegal. (Turkish-football.com)

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg, 26, says he wants to concentrate on performing for the German club following reports Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to sign him. (Bild via Manchester Evening News)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce says he is no longer interested in the vacant manager's job at Everton. (Talksport)