Gossip column: Ronaldo, Conte, Dunk, Messi, Coutinho, Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was linked with moves to Manchester United and Paris St-Germain last summer, wants to leave Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract. The 32-year-old Portuguese still has three years to run on his current deal. (El Chiringuito de Jugones, in Spanish)

Italy World Cup winner Alessandro Del Piero wants Antonio Conte, 48, to return as the Azzurri head coach when he leaves Chelsea. (Sport360)

Former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi wants Jose Mourinho, 54, to replace Gian Piero Ventura as Italy's coach after their failure to qualify for the World Cup. (Daily Star)

New West Ham boss David Moyes wants to make 25-year-old Brighton defender Lewis Dunk his first Hammers buy. (Mirror)

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 30, has signed a new contract to stay with the club. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are unlikely to sign 17-year-old Paris St-Germain midfielder Yacine Adli, who said he would prefer to join Barcelona or Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal are unlikely to continue their pursuit of 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, having had a £90m deadline day bid turned down by the French club at the end of the summer transfer window. (Mirror)

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 29, does not want to be a substitute at Barcelona if his club eventually sign Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Diario Gol - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, Barca chiefs want to meet their Reds counterparts to see if they can broker a deal for the Brazil player. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, 68, wants to manage a side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Bein Sports)

Everton, who spent £140m in the summer transfer window, offered Watford only £8.5m for boss Marco Silva. (Times - subscription required)

The Toffees are willing to double Silva's wages and give him a considerable January transfer budget. (The Independent)

Or, the Merseyside club have ruled Silva and ex-England boss Sam Allardyce out of the running for the job. (Sky Sports)

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke, 46, has applied to become the next manager of Sunderland. Yorke, who played for the Black Cats, says he is yet to hear anything back. (Talksport)

Sunderland remain some way off appointing a new manager even though it is now more than two weeks since they sacked Simon Grayson. (Northern Echo)

Four-time Chelsea Premier League winner Didier Drogba, 39, is to retire at the end of the season. Drogba is currently playing for Phoenix Rising in America's United Soccer League. (Daily Mirror)

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul, 26, says he does not regret joining Brighton even though the Dutchman is still waiting to make his first Premier League start for the club. (The Argus)

West Bromwich Albion's chairman has replied to emails from fans calling for head coach Tony Pulis to be sacked, promising to make decisions to the best of his ability and in the interests of the club. (Express & Star)

Everton's former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and wife, Camille, dressed up as characters from Game of Thrones to celebrate the player's 28th birthday. "Had fun celebrating my 28's with family and friends," he wrote on social media. "Thanks everyone for your birthday wishes #myqueen @camille_schneiderlin #jonsnow #gameofthrone #addict" (Instagram)

Bolton Wanderers have negotiated an advanced payment from Arsenal for defender Rob Holding. The 22-year-old joined the Gunners in July 2016 in a £2.5m deal which could rise to £5m, depending on bonuses. (Bolton News)

Former Aston Villa manager Remi Garde, 51, will join MLS side Montreal Impact as head coach in December. (MLS)

Best of Tuesday's gossip

Real Madrid have decided to sell Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, in the summer. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Tottenham and Southampton player Bale should return to the Premier League if it makes him happy, says Wales boss Chris Coleman. (Mirror)

Arsenal have "almost done" a £60m deal for 24-year-old Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir, whose arrival will help offset the departures of unsettled duo Mesut Ozil, 29, and Alexis Sanchez, 28.

Atletico Madrid have contacted midfielder Ozil to offer the former Real Madrid player a return to Spain. (Sun)

Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann has hinted at a move to Paris St-Germain, with the 26-year-old saying playing alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would be a dream. (Telefoot via the Independent)