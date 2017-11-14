BBC Sport - Britain's best freestyle mountain biker on tricks and building his own course

Meet Britain's best freestyle mountain biker

  Sport

Matt Jones is Britain's best freestyle mountain biker, having been professional since the age of 16.

The 23-year-old, from Milton Keynes, trains on a course he built in Rushmere Country Park, which will soon be open to the public.

He is now backed by Red Bull and is aiming to break into the world's top five in the sport.

