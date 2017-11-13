BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England coach gets telling-off from his mother over swearing

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport

Eddie Jones may rule the England rugby team with an iron fist, but he isn't too old for a telling-off from his mother.

Like most of Twickenham, head coach Jones was frustrated by the patchy performance against Argentina on Saturday - and was caught swearing on camera after England conceded a second-half penalty.

The 57-year-old Australian, whose side went on to win the game 21-8, was a guest on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast and revealed his mother had been in touch over the issue.

"I got phone call from my mother, who is 93, rapping me over the knuckles. She still tells me not to swear. I'm in the doghouse and I certainly won't do it again."

READ MORE: England head coach apologies for swearing

Top videos

Video

I am in trouble with my mother - Jones

  • From the section Sport
Video

Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Goodwin scores touchdown hours after losing son

Video

Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

Video

Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week

Video

'I feel like I've been on X Factor'

Video

Moeen & Cook dice with danger Down Under

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dementia in football: Shearer has MRI scan

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Lookalikes, big hits and an intense face-off

Video

'I knew I was going to die' - lost-at-sea surfer returns to water

  • From the section Sport
Video

Gunter on caps, captaincy and Coleman

Video

'Tyson will return in April' - Peter Fury

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Brazilian Grand Prix Review

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol
Confidence building through balancing

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired