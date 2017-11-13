Gossip column: Bale, Can, Richarlison, O'Neill, Souza, Musa, Clyne, Karanka

Real Madrid have decided to sell Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, in the summer transfer window. (AS - in Spanish)

Former Tottenham and Southampton player Bale should return to the Premier League if it makes him happy, says Wales boss Chris Coleman. (Mirror)

Atletico Madrid have contacted Arsenal's Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, to offer the former Real Madrid player a return to Spain. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Liverpool's Emre Can, with the 23-year-old midfielder's contract set to expire at the end of this season. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham are monitoring Watford forward Richarlison. The 20-year-old Brazilian has scored four goals in 11 league games since his summer move to Vicarage Road. (Mirror)

Rangers are interested in Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, 48, who is also a target for Scotland. (Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion have revived their interest in Fenerbahce's Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza, commonly known as Souza. The Baggies offered £10.6m for the 28-year-old in the summer. (Mail)

Leicester City's Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa, 25, has left the door open for a move to Hull City in the January transfer window. Musa played under Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky at CSKA Moscow. (sport-express.ru)

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine, 27, wants fellow forward Adam Armstrong, 20, to extend his loan at the Championship club from Newcastle United. (Bolton News)

Ipswich Town's 25-year-old striker Kieffer Moore, who has scored 13 goals on loan at League One Rotherham United, says he has not spoken to Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy about his future. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Meanwhile...

West Bromwich Albion fans displayed 'Pulis out' signs at a televised darts tournament in nearby Wolverhampton. The Baggies are 16th in the Premier League table, without a win in nine games. (Birmingham Mail)

Non-league Dudley Town have been forced to call off their last two West Midlands League Premier Division home games because badgers have ruined the pitch. (Express & Star)

Manchester United have sold more shirts than Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City combined this season, according to one sports retailer. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, 70, is not being considered for the vacant manager's job at Championship side Sunderland. (Northern Echo)

Ex-Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, 44, is favourite to land the job with the Black Cats. (Sunderland Echo)

Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, says he is "disgusted by the injustice" of the transfer saga which has left him unable to play for Leicester City until January. (RTP - in Portuguese)

Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, 20, has an outstanding future after being called up by England for Tuesday's friendly with Brazil, according to Cherries boss Eddie Howe. (Daily Echo)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 17, is expected to be called up for the next England Under-21 squad. (Daily Mail)

Best of Monday's gossip

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi wants the club to move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 21, before Real Madrid do. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres, 33, is keen to return to the Premier League, with Southampton and Newcastle interested. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are prepared to pay £177m to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, 21. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Manchester United want to sell 22-year-old England left-back Luke Shaw for about £20m in January. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City and Juventus want to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can when the 23-year-old's contract expires in the summer. (Daily Star)