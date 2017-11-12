Lead Climbing World Cup: Molly Thompson-Smith is first GB woman to win medal

In 2013, Molly Thompson-Smith became the youngest ever climber to win a senior GB title after winning the British Lead Climbing Championships.

Molly Thompson-Smith has become the first British woman to win a Lead Climbing World Cup medal with bronze in Slovenia.

The 19-year-old, competing in her first full season as a senior, is hoping to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where sport climbing will debut.

Thompson-Smith had reached the final in her previous three events, but never finished on the podium.

Slovenia's Janja Garnbret took gold ahead of Jain Kim of South Korea.

Britain's two-time overall bouldering World Cup champion Shauna Coxsey finished an impressive sixth in her first lead climbing event.

Her success in this year's bouldering events and the Kranj Lead World Cup on Sunday was enough to secure her the 'combined' bronze medal for the 2017 season - the first British woman to win a combined medal.

"The season's been more than I could ever hope for," Thompson-Smith told BBC Sport. "We have Shauna doing so well in bouldering and lead has almost been forgotten a little bit - so it's great to finally get a good result for GB in lead and I'm so proud of that.

"A top-10 goal was my aim for the season and maybe reach a final, so to win the medal is incredible."

When sport climbing makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, athletes will need to compete in all three disciplines of lead, bouldering and speed, with scores combined to decided the medals.