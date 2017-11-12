Gossip column: Torres, Shaw, Evra, Arnautovic, Giroud, Newcastle

Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Fernando Torres, 33, is keen to return to the Premier League, with Southampton and Newcastle interested. (Mirror)

Manchester United want to sell 22-year-old England left-back Luke Shaw for about £20m in January. (Times - subscription required)

Patrice Evra has had contact from "several clubs" interested in signing him despite him kicking a Marseille fan earlier in November, the 36-year-old defender's agent says. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

West Ham and Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 28, says he will not be sold in the January transfer window. (Kurier - in German)

'People tell us it's impossible. It's not' Swedish club's remarkable rise under English boss

Arsenal's France striker Olivier Giroud, 31, insists he has a future at the Premier League club. (Independent)

Liverpool are willing to spend £5m to sign Wolves' 17-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in January. (Sun)

Wolves have promised manager Nuno Espirito Santo "limitless" transfer funds to turn the club into Champions League contenders. (Mirror)

Newcastle's takeover by an investment consortium led by Amanda Staveley's company PCP Capital Partners will be completed this week. (Daily Star)

Alternatively, a bid is yet to be made by Staveley, and owner Mike Ashley's hopes of selling by the New Year are hanging in the balance. (Evening Chronicle)

Paris St-Germain are considering sacking Unai Emery as manager, despite the club being unbeaten in 17 matches since the start of the season. (Yahoo)

PSG and Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier, 26, says the club rejected an offer from Chelsea on transfer deadline day. (Evening Standard)

Meanwhile...

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says he walks home from Stamford Bridge after games, stopping for a beer if the Blues have won. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Werder Bremen and Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney says playing against the Republic of Ireland was like trying to "open a can of baked beans with your fists". (Tipsbladet - in Danish)

England midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek struggled to break through at Chelsea because established first-team players felt threatened by his ability, national team boss Gareth Southgate says. (ESPN)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, has declared himself 100% fit to play for Brazil against England on Tuesday. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United approached Jurgen Klopp - now in charge of Liverpool - with an offer to take over as manager a week before David Moyes was fired in April 2014. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has suffered 24 injuries since signing for the Spanish club in June 2013. (Marca)

Best of Sunday's gossip

Real Madrid are frustrated by Gareth Bale's injury problems and could consider selling the 28-year-old, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham interested in the Wales forward. (Mirror)

Juventus are stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool's 23-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can. (Mirror)

Arsenal are planning a £35m bid to sign Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 25, as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. (Sun)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, 45, is a target for Manchester United and Paris-St Germain. (Sunday Express)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is favourite to become Everton manager as Watford boss Marco Silva wants to stay with the Hornets. (Sunday Times - subscription required)