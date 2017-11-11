Gossip column: Bale, Can, Fellaini, Zaha, Hernandez, Neymar, Tosun

Real Madrid are frustrated with Gareth Bale's injury problems and could consider selling the 28-year-old, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham interested in the Wales forward. (Mirror)

Juventus are stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool's 23-year-old Germany midfielder Emre Can. (Mirror)

Arsenal are planning a £35m bid to sign Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 25, as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. (Sun)

Manchester United have agreed to sell 29-year-old Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Besiktas for £8m in January. (Mirror)

West Ham's new boss David Moyes wants to sign Liverpool's 25-year-old striker Danny Ings on loan. (Sun)

Hammers striker Javier Hernandez, 29, suffered a suspected hamstring injury playing for Mexico. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Besiktas' 26-year-old Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, but the Istanbul club's valuation of the player is too high. (Evening Chronicle)

Chelsea's France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 23, suffered an injury in training at the club on Friday. (Sun)

Leicester City striker Demarai Gray, 21, says his development was stifled by previous Foxes managers Craig Shakespeare and Claudio Ranieri. (Leicester Mercury)

Real Madrid would like to sign sign Paris St-Germain's Brazil striker Neymar, 25, next summer. (Marca)

Neymar broke down and cried before walking out of a press conference following Brazil's 3-1 victory over Japan. (Independent)

Argentina defender Javier Mascherano, 33, says he may leave Barcelona at the end of the season. (La Nacion - in Spanish)

Barca will try to sign Ajax's 18-year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Asked about his challenge on Leonardo Bonucci that broke the Italy defender's nose, Sweden forward Ola Toivonen said: "Yes, welcome to Sweden. That's what happens." (Fotbollskanalen - in Swedish)

AC Milan defender Bonucci will play in Monday's World Cup play-off second leg wearing a protective mask. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says sacking Slaven Bilic as manager was "one of the hardest things our board felt it had to do in 25 years in football". (Sun)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, strongly criticised his Manchester United team-mates after their defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. (Sun)

Further delays mean Chelsea will not move into the redeveloped Stamford Bridge until 2024 at the earliest. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, will ask the club to reject any bids they receive from Paris St-Germain as the Brazil midfielder continues to hold out for a move to Barcelona. (Sport via Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring West Ham's 24-year-old Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini. (Mirror)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, 22, is wanted by Juventus and the Italian giants have made contact with the Spain defender's representatives. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are tracking Barcelona's 33-year-old Argentina defender Javier Mascherano. (Diario Gol via Talksport)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says he would be open to a return to Real Madrid despite being sold by the European champions less than four months ago. (Mirror)