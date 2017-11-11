Conor McGregor: UFC champion clashes with referee at event in Dublin

McGregor became the first MMA figher to hold two UFC titles simultaneously after beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016

Two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor may face punishment after jumping into the ring and pushing a referee following an MMA event in Dublin.

The Irishman was watching his team-mate Charlie Ward fight John Redmond.

McGregor entered the octagon to celebrate Ward's first-round win and was ordered to leave by referee Mark Goddard.

Goddard briefly made contact with McGregor, who responded angrily and had to be restrained by security.

The 29-year old pushed Goddard and proceeded to shout and point at him before being escorted out of the octagon.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November last year.